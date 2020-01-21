IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. 86 Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.
Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.93. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 692,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,078,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 106.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 322,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
IQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.