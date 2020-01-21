IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. 86 Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.93. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 692,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,078,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 106.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 322,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

