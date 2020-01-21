Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.23. The stock had a trading volume of 589,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,853. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.