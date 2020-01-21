Iowa State Bank Purchases 4,119 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

