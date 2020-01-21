Iowa State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. 138,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.