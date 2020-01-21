Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Renault (RNO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renault (EPA: RNO) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2020 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Renault was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Renault was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Renault was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Renault was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Renault was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Renault was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA RNO traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.29 ($45.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.62. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.