Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1029 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 715,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,458. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

