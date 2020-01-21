Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,832 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

