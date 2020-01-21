Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

