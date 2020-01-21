Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA:IIGD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 4,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,607. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

