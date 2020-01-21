Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of PICB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. 4,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

