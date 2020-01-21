Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of PICB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. 4,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $27.37.
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
