Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

