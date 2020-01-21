Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,448 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Shares of BSJK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 4,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,533. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

