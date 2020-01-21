Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $285.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.