International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IMXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 639,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of -0.36. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.