Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Shares Down 9.7%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 221,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 373,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

INAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Internap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.81.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

