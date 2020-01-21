Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 927 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $271,073.70.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88.

On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $139,342.58.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,909. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

