Insider Selling: Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,000.

Shares of PNG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 111,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,549. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million and a PE ratio of -24.80. Kraken Robotics Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

