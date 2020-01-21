Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Sells 1,302,933 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96.

On Friday, November 15th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 2,592,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,772. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,581.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 12,636.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 672,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

