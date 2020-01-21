Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells 15,181 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18.

Flex stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 4,414,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,558,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

