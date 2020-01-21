Ink (INK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,050.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, TOPBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 3% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $930,373.00 and $1,050.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Exrates, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Exmo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

