IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

