IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

