IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Receives $108.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.37. 36,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,237. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $92.63 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.