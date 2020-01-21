IBM (NYSE:IBM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IBM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.31. 5,623,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

