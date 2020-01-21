i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.95

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $871.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

