Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after buying an additional 51,751 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 19,988,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

