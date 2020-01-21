Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,744,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,501.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 159,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.90. 244,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

