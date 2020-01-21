H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.33

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.33 and traded as low as $21.30. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 397,788 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

