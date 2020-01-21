Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $181.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,219. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.10.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

