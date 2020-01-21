Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $58.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $59.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $232.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $232.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $234.73 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $237.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

HFWA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

