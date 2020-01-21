HeartBout Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,626.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $106,154.00 and $5,626.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.03407804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00199656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128590 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

