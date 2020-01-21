HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,399. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

