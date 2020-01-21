Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will report sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year sales of $563.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $564.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $631.70 million, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $633.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

