HashCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market cap of $792,972.00 and $2.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.85 or 0.05479666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026792 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011426 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

