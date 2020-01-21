Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.48

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and traded as high as $62.97. Hardide shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 3,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 million and a PE ratio of -26.96.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

