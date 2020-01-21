GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTT shares. Cowen downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE GTT traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 658,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 187,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,224.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Brian Thompson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

