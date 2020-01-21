GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.04

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 736365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

GSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $45,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $13,488,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $5,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

