G&S Capital LLC Takes $3 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after buying an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.