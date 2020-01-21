GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

GrubHub stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,510. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,856.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

