Grin Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00012054 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bisq, LBank and Coinall. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 31,932,120 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, Hotbit, BitForex, KuCoin, Coinall and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.