Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,406 ($31.65) on Friday. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.