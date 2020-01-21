GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.86 or 0.03471294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00201641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

