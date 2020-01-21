Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 50,796,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,061,258. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $308.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

