Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 15.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 108,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 3,157,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,130. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.