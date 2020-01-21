Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 3,429,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,062. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

