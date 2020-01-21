Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. 1,470,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,145. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

