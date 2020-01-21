GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $15.06. GP Strategies shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 44,139 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

