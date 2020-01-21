Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

FRA:GYC opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.35 and its 200-day moving average is €20.74. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

