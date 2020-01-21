GoldFund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,513.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. GoldFund has a total market cap of $206,564.00 and $1,513.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006084 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000424 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,545,353 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

