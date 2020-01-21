GoldCoin (GLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,670.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market cap of $325,281.00 and $2,670.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00661618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007846 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.